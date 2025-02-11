Retro OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch after theatrical run!

The much-awaited film Retro, starring Suriya in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens on May 1. The movie, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, promises to be a romantic action-packed ride. As the release date approaches, fans are eager to know more about the film. Here's a rundown of everything you need to know about Retro.

Where to Watch Retro

Post the theatrical run, Retro will stream on Netflix. The streaming giant announced this news on X, stating that the film will be streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, there is no update on the Hindi dubbed version yet.

Official Trailer and Plot

The makers have also previously uploaded a teaser for Retro. There, Suriya and Pooja Hegde can be seen sitting next to a Varanasi ghat, where he promises himself to stop his temper and quit violence. Powerful characters also make their appearance through Jayaram and Joju George in this teaser, which also hints at Suriya's dark past.

Cast and Crew

Retro stars Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, and Tarak Ponnappa. The movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Kalyan Subramanian, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Jyotika, and Suriya. The camera work is by Shreyaas Krishna, and the editing is by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for this movie.

Its romance and action are nicely balanced, and this movie is promising to be a thrilling ride. Fans are waiting anxiously to see Suriya in action on the eve of its release. Will Retro make it through the hype? Only time will tell.

Also read: Valentine's Week Watchlist: Theatre, OTT and Re-releases to watch from February 11 - 16