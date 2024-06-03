Mrunal, Shobana to Make Special Appearances in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Filmmakers continue to stack the star-studded cast of the upcoming sci-fi mythological epic 'Kalki 2898 AD'. After announcing cameo appearances from Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Brahmanandam, industry insiders recently revealed two more surprise cameos. Actresses Mrunal Thakur and Shobana will make special appearances in the highly-anticipated film.

Rumours of Mrunal Thakur's cameo role surfaced when she shared a post promoting Kalki 2898 AD on her Instagram stories. While some netizens criticized the film's lead actress Deepika Padukone for not sharing promotional material, others speculated whether Mrunal silently acknowledged her involvement.

Mrunal Thakur made her acting debut in 'Sita Ramam', produced by Kalki's producers Ashwini Dutt, Swapna, and Priyanka Dutt. Director Nag Ashwin first noticed Mrunal in Australia during the Melbourne Indian Film Festival premieres of 'Mahanati' and 'Love Sonia'.

Along with Mrunal, veteran actress Shobana will make a comeback to Telugu cinema after an 18-year gap with her 'Kalki' cameo. Her last Telugu film appearance was in the 2006 drama 'Game'.

In addition to the leading cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Pasupathi, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD aim to create a memorable theatrical experience by filling the film with cameos. No effort is being spared to ensure a stellar lineup and a memorable experience for the audience.