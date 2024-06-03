Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap shot together only for 8 days: 'Bad Cop' director

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Aditya Datt, the director of the upcoming streaming series 'Bad Cop', has shared that actors Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap shot together for a total of eight days for the series.

In 'Bad Cop', Anurag plays a deadly villain who is countered by Gulshan's character.

Talking about the shoot, Aditya said that he actually didn't think too much about Gulshan and Anurag's personal equation off-screen.

"From my lens, when I was casting them, I was looking for the perfect fit for my characters. They both are sharing screens for the first time, and technically, they only shot for a total of eight days together during the whole shoot," he said.

The series also stars Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles.

Aditya added: "During their shoots together, they were extremely comfortable onscreen and offscreen, as they have known each other for a long time now. Their offscreen bond made the shooting process smoother than we had thought. I am sure they enjoyed shooting with each other and it will reflect in their onscreen roles as well."

'Bad Cop' will be available to stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

