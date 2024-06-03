Top LeT commander trapped in J&K's Pulwama (Ld)

Srinagar, June 3 (IANS) Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Riyaz Dar has been reportedly trapped during the ongoing encounter between the security forces and the terrorists on Monday in J&K’s Pulwama district.

Following specific intelligence inputs, security forces surrounded Nihama village in the Pulwama district Monday morning.

Officials said as the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter.

Reports said that top LeT commander, Riyaz Dar was trapped along with two of his associates in this encounter.

To give the trapped local LeT commander a chance to surrender, security forces brought the family of Riyaz Dar to the encounter site and the family called out to him to surrender.

Reports said the trapped LeT commander is not heeding to the fervent appeals of his family to surrender and has instead been firing intermittently at the security forces.

Meanwhile, the house in which the three terrorists are trapped has caught fire.

Further details are awaited.

