March 31 - April 6 Weeks OTT releases: The Electric State, Dostoyevsky, and More

The wait is over! This week's releases on OTT are filled with thrilling films and television shows that accommodate various tastes.

As we say goodbye to March and hello to April, the OTT platforms are getting ready to amuse us with an array of fresh content. During the current week, between March 31 and April 6, we have a diverse lineup of enthralling dramas, sentimental comedies, and action series lined up.

Juror #2 (April 1)

Clint Eastwood's courtroom thriller, Juror #2, features Nicholas Hoult as Justin Kemp, a reporter and recovering addict caught up in a sensational murder trial. Throughout the trial, Justin is confronted with an agonizing ethical choice: stay silent to preserve himself or speak up and jeopardize his liberty to ensure a wrongly convicted defendant. Streaming on JioHotstar.

A Real Pain (April 3)

This comedy-drama tracks the journey of estranged cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) to Poland to rediscover their Jewish heritage. It follows them as they travel through various significant places, such as the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes and the Majdanek concentration camp, as well as through various interactions that result in disagreements and realizations. Streaming on JioHotstar.

Devil May Cry (April 3)

Based on Capcom's popular video game series, this animated series chronicles the legendary demon hunter Dante as he fights against a world fraught with danger and where the line between realms starts to break. Charged with eradicating supernatural menaces, Dante focuses his attention on a mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy the harmony between the human and demon worlds. Streaming on Netflix.

Pulse (April 3)

This medical drama features Willa Fitzgerald as Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms, a third-year emergency medicine resident who has to balance extreme medical crises and personal demons as she battles to save lives amid a hurricane. Danny and her crew have to combat increasing tensions and personal demons while racing against time to save as many lives as they can as the storm gains strength. Streaming on Netflix.

The Bondsman (April 3)

Kevin Bacon stars in this supernatural tale as Hub Halloran, a brought-back-from-the-dead bounty hunter who is assigned to apprehend escaped demons from hell. As Hub battles these evil beings, he tries to redeem himself for his own transgressions, hoping for a second chance at life, love, and his long-abandoned country music dreams. Available to stream on Prime Video.

Chamak - The Conclusion (April 4)

The second season of Chamak continues the gripping narrative of Kaala (Paramvir Singh Cheema), a rapper seeking justice for his father's murder. As Kaala delves deeper into the dark underbelly of the Punjabi music industry, he confronts powerful adversaries, including Pratap Deol (Manoj Pahwa) and his son, Guru (Mohit Malik), unravelling a web of secrets and betrayals. Streaming on SonyLIV.

Karma (April 4)

This South Korean crime thriller series delves into the interconnected lives of six people bound together by a chain of unfortunate events. Ahn Kyeok-nam sees a strange accident and makes an irreversible pact, involving him in a cycle of unexpected repercussions. As their lives become entwined, each of them is compelled to face their deepest secrets and desires, taking them down a road of collective annihilation. Available to stream on Netflix.

Test (April 4)

This Tamil sports-drama movie takes us through the existence of a national-level cricketer, an intelligent scientist, and a committed teacher as they meet at a high-pressure cricket match. R. Madhavan plays the role of Saravanan, the scientist; Nayanthara plays the role of Kumudha, the teacher; and Siddharth plays the role of Arjun, the cricketer. As the match is played under great national pressure, the story unravels how ambition, love, and responsibility clash during moments of extreme pressure. Available on Netflix.

In case you missed it, here are a few other popular releases:

The Night Agent (March 23) - Spy thriller series inspired by Matthew Quirk's book, streaming on Netflix.

The Idol (March 29) - Drama series featuring Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, streaming on HBO.

Mark the dates for these thrilling releases and get ready to binge-watch your favourite movies and shows!

