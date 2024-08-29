Mahesh Babu’s New Beard Look Takes the Internet by Storm

Superstar Mahesh Babu has recently set the internet abuzz with his new beard look. The actor, who is currently in the USA with his family to support his son Gautham’s drama course at a New York university, has become the talk of the town. Before leaving for the States, Mahesh was spotted at the airport, but it’s his latest appearance in the US that has captured everyone’s attention.

Mahesh Babu is shown posing with an ecstatic admirer in the most recent viral image circulating on social media, where he is proud of his full beard. Mahesh looks effortlessly cool with his new rough beard and trendy hat. He's growing a beard in preparation for a movie he's doing with renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Mahesh is growing out his hair and beard for the first time in his career in order to get the gruff appearance needed for his part in what is purported to be an African adventure movie. The enthusiasm around the film has only increased with Mahesh's new appearance and the impending formal release of the film.