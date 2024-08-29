Hyderabad: A jilted lover allegedly murdered a woman with whom had fallen love with and injured three others who had come to rescue her. The incident occurred in Gachibowli on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Deepana Thamang, a native of West Bengal, was working as a beautician in the city. She was sharing an accommodation with her friends near Gopanpally and the accused identified as Rakesh is a resident of Bidar in Karnataka.

According to reports, Rakesh was in a steady relationship with Deepana and was forcing her to marry him for the past year. He got furious when she rejected his marriage proposal and went to her place and attacked her with a sharp weapon resulting in her instant death.

Rakesh also attacked and injured her friends when tried to stop him from attacking her. He later fled the scene and tried to take his own life by climbing an electric pole, however, he got injured in the process.

After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and admitted him to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and are investigating.