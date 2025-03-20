Cafe Niloufer Leases Massive 40,000-Square-Foot Space in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli: Video

Hyderabad’s beloved tea brand, Cafe Niloufer, is making a grand expansion with what could be the city’s largest lounge. The iconic brand has leased a massive 40,000 sq. ft. space in Gachibowli, one of Hyderabad’s prime commercial and residential hubs. The deal, secured for a period of 10 years, reportedly comes with a monthly rent of ₹40 lakh and a 10% rental escalation every two years.

This ambitious move underscores Cafe Niloufer’s deep-rooted connection with Hyderabad’s tea culture. For decades, the brand has been a go-to destination for Irani chai lovers, serving its signature Osmania biscuits, malai bun, and other bakery delights alongside piping hot cups of chai.

Gachibowli, known for its bustling IT and corporate ecosystem, is an ideal location for Cafe Niloufer’s largest outlet yet. The expansive space is expected to offer a premium lounge experience, blending the charm of its traditional outlets with a more contemporary and spacious setting.

Hyderabadis’ love for tea is unparalleled, and Cafe Niloufer’s continued growth is a testament to this enduring cultural affinity. With this new mega lounge, the brand is set to redefine the tea-drinking experience in the city, catering to both loyal patrons and a new generation of tea enthusiasts.