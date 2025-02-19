Hyderabad's Gachibowli: The New Epicenter of Noise Pollution

Gachibowli, home to the Hyderabad Central University (UoH), once a peaceful area, is now facing escalating noise pollution. What was once a serene space on the outskirts of Hyderabad is now overwhelmed by increasing traffic and rapid real estate development. As a result, noise levels have surged, making it one of the noisiest areas in the city.

Gachibowli: The New Epicenter of Noise Pollution

Recent data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) shows that Gachibowli, once a quiet area, is now experiencing alarming noise levels. In February 2025, noise levels in this sensitive area reached 73.53 decibels (dB) during the day, well above the acceptable limit of 50 dB for sensitive zones. Even at night, the noise level stayed high, ranging between 69 and 70 dB, surpassing the 40 dB limit for nighttime.

Comparing Noise Levels in Hyderabad

Gachibowli’s noise levels are now higher than even some of the busiest commercial and industrial areas of Hyderabad. On February 3, the noise level in Gachibowli hit 73.53 dB, while the commercial center of Abids recorded only 56.05 dB, and the residential area of Jubilee Hills had 58.66 dB. Even industrial areas like Jeedimetla and Gaddapotharam, which are often criticized for pollution, have lower noise levels than this once-peaceful area.

Urbanization Driving the Noise Surge

The rapid growth of Gachibowli and nearby areas like Kondapur, Madhapur, and Nallagandla is directly causing the rise in noise pollution. The area is undergoing massive urban development, including real estate projects, increasing traffic, and expanding infrastructure. These changes have made the region much noisier than before.

Data Highlights: Noise Levels from February 1-9, 2025

From February 1 to 9, 2025, Gachibowli consistently recorded high noise levels. Here are the noise levels for the first nine days of February:

February 1: Day – 72.90 dB | Night – 70.10 dB

February 2: Day – 72.49 dB | Night – 70.63 dB

February 3: Day – 73.53 dB | Night – 69.30 dB

February 4: Day – 72.52 dB | Night – 69.35 dB

February 5: Day – 72.23 dB | Night – 69.51 dB

February 6: Day – 72.50 dB | Night – 69.53 dB

February 7: Day – 72.05 dB | Night – 71.17 dB

February 8: Day – 71.52 dB | Night – 69.64 dB

February 9: Day – 71.91 dB | Night – 69.66 dB

The Impact of Noise Pollution

The rising noise levels in Gachibowli and surrounding areas are worrying. The noise levels are far above the prescribed limits for sensitive zones. Prolonged exposure to such high noise levels can lead to health problems like stress, sleep disturbances, and hearing issues. Additionally, noise pollution can negatively impact wildlife and natural environments.

Efforts to Control Noise Pollution

Authorities like the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) will face pressure to tackle this problem. Local residents and environmental groups are calling for stricter rules to control noise pollution, especially in sensitive areas like Gachibowli. Measures such as limiting construction noise, managing traffic more effectively, and controlling noise from various activities will be necessary to balance urban growth with environmental concerns.

As Hyderabad continues to grow, it is crucial to address noise pollution in areas like Gachibowli to maintain the quality of life for residents and ensure sustainable development.