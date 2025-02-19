VCs appointed purely on merit basis, says Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, Feb 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the NDA government in the state has appointed new Vice-Chancellors of universities purely on merit basis.

The state government has appointed Vice-Chancellors for nine universities in the state. The Chief Minister took to ‘X’ to share his view on the appointments.

"Today marks a fresh chapter for higher education in Andhra Pradesh. Vice Chancellors will now be appointed purely on merit, following established procedures. Higher education plays a key role in shaping future citizens, but under the previous regime, political influence and lobbying undermined this process," he wrote.

"The merit-based system introduced by our NDA government ensures that deserving individuals are appointed to serve the cause of knowledge. This approach is already delivering results while promoting social justice," he said.

Naidu mentioned that for the first time, a woman from the tribal community, Prof Prasanna Sree, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor.

Prasanna Sree, who was serving as an English Professor at Andhra University, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannayya University, Rajahmundry. "This is a proud milestone for education and social justice. I congratulate all the newly appointed Vice Chancellors and wish them a successful tenure in advancing education and knowledge," he added.

Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday issued orders for the appointment of new Vice-Chancellors for prominent universities across the state.

G.P. Rajasekhar, currently serving at IIT Kharagpur, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of the Andhra University. C.S.R.K. Prasad from the NIT, Warangal will head the JNTU, Kakinada. P. Prakash Babu of the Hyderabad Central University, will take over as the Vice-Chancellor of the Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa.

The Governor also named Venkata Basava Rao of the Osmania University as the VC of the Rayalaseema University, Kurnool. The JNTU, Anantapur will be headed by H. Sudarshna Rao, currently serving as in-charge of the JNTU, Anantapuram. Uma will helm the Padmavathi Women's University, Tirupati. K. Ramji of the AU Engineering College is the new VC of the Krishna University, Machilipatnam. Allam Srinivasa Rao, currently a Professor at the Delhi University will head the Vikram Simhapuri University.

