Wunderbar Films Director Sreyas cautions public of fake casting calls being made in his name

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Wunderbar Films Director Sreyas on Wednesday cautioned the public about miscreants issuing fake casting calls, saying any casting calls being made in his name or that of his production house, Wunderbar Films, were “absolutely fake and baseless”.

In a brief statement, which he posted on his X handle, Sreyas, who is the director of Wunderbar Films, a production house owned by actor Dhanush, said, “Hello, This is to bring to everyone's attention that any casting calls under my name or Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd is absolutely false and baseless. +91 7598756841 is not my number and is being misused with my picture.”

Sreyas’s clarification comes at a time when there have been other such instances of fake casting calls being made.

Only recently, Prince Pictures, another reputed production house, had issued a cautionary notice, warning actors of fraudsters who were claiming to offer acting roles in their upcoming film Sardar 2 for money or other favours.

Sardar 2, which is being directed by P S Mithran, will feature Karthi in the lead. Along with him, actors Rajisha Vijayan and Raashi Khanna will be seen playing the lead. The film is to have music by G V Prakash and cinematography by George C Williams. Editing for the film is being handled by Ruben and art direction by K Kadhir.

Seeking to alert actors and aspiring artistes, Prince Pictures, the production house producing the film, in its notice had said, “It has come to our attention that many renowned artistes and aspiring artistes are being contacted by certain fraudsters claiming to offer acting roles in our ongoing film Sardar 2 in exchange for deposit of money and other favours.

“While we have initiated legal and criminal complaints against such persons, we hereby sound caution to all our brothers and sisters to not be duped by such miscreants.

In the event anyone is being contacted by suspicious persons for acting roles in our films, kindly report to Mr AP Paal Pandi - our Production Head (Contact number - 94444 82111).”

