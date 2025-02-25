Hyderabad Feb 28 to Mar 1: Women’s International Summit on Entrepreneurship & B2B Expo

The Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE) is set to host the Women’s International Summit on Entrepreneurship (WISE) & B2B Expo 2025 on February 28 and March 1 at the Engineering Staff College, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. This major event aims to empower women entrepreneurs by fostering networking, knowledge-sharing, and business collaborations. Funded under the International Cooperation Scheme of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, the summit will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to drive technological innovation and sustainable business growth.

Women Entrepreneurs Driving Economic Growth

Women-led businesses play a key role in India’s economy, contributing 13.5-15% to the GDP. Women also make up 20% of MSMEs and provide jobs to over 23% of the workforce. The theme of WISE 2025, “Innovation, Sustainability, and Cross-Border Collaboration,” highlights the need for advanced business strategies, eco-friendly initiatives, and global partnerships.

Key Highlights of WISE 2025

The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops covering topics such as AI, IoT, blockchain, renewable energy, and global supply chains. Industry experts like Tarun Agarwal (Maruti Suzuki) and Mohamed Omar Badran (GIZ Germany) will discuss emerging technologies, electric mobility, and sustainability. Special sessions will focus on government initiatives like ONDC and GEM, helping businesses leverage digital platforms for growth.

Dignitaries and Inauguration

The summit will be inaugurated by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, with Industry and Commerce Minister Sridhar Babu and Environment and Forests Minister Konda Surekha attending as Guests of Honor.

B2B Expo: Strengthening Business Connections

WISE 2025 will also host a B2B Expo, connecting women entrepreneurs with corporate and PSU procurement teams. The expo aligns with the Public Procurement Policy for MSEs, which mandates 3% procurement from women-owned businesses. Structured B2B meetings will create new business opportunities and investments.

Shakti Awards: Honoring Women Entrepreneurs

The event will conclude with the Valedictory Session & Shakti Awards, recognizing 108 outstanding women entrepreneurs for their achievements. Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao and GHMC Mayor Vijyalakshmi Gadwal will attend the ceremony, marking two decades of COWE’s commitment to women’s empowerment.