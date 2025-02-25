UGC NET Success: Bengaluru Executive Pankaj Bhatia Scores 99.9 Percentile at age of 52

BENGALURU: For 52-year-old Pankaj Bhatia, learning is a lifelong pursuit. Twice a week, when he cycles to Hesaraghatta Lake for exercise, his earphones are plugged in—not for music or podcasts, but for lessons in commerce. His dedication to continuous education paid off when he appeared for the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) in December and secured an impressive 99.9 percentile. The results were announced on Saturday evening.

A director at the Indian arm of a multinational company, Pankaj has an extensive academic background. After earning his master's in commerce from the Delhi School of Economics, he went on to complete multiple professional degrees, including Chartered Accountancy (CA), Company Secretary (CS), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Cost and Management Accountant (CMA), an advanced diploma from IIM Kolkata, and a law degree (LLB) from Delhi University. His thirst for knowledge remains insatiable.

"I spent last month preparing for the exam. I enrolled in an EdTech program that helped me with my studies. Multi-tasking is the key—I manage my job, family, and academic interests by listening to lectures during my runs or cycling sessions," Pankaj shared.

Despite not being an outstanding student in school, he later developed a passion for learning. Now, with his NET qualification, he plans to pursue a PhD in corporate governance. "There are many challenges in this area, and it is crucial to ensure organizations are managed properly. I want to conduct research on corporate governance issues," he said.

Recalling his exam experience, he said, "When I entered the examination hall, I felt embarrassed. The younger candidates looked at me, probably wondering if I was a supervisor rather than a fellow test-taker."

Beyond academics, Pankaj also finds joy in community service. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was actively involved with Relief Riders, a citizens' group that delivered medicines to those in need using bicycles.

His passion for learning even extends to family jokes—he humorously remarks that he might end up studying at the same college as his daughter, who is currently pursuing engineering. His son, meanwhile, is completing his master's in Canada.

Pankaj Bhatia's journey stands as an inspiring reminder that age is never a barrier to education, and the pursuit of knowledge is truly a lifelong adventure.