MAA’s stern warning to YouTube channels who target celebs

Hyderabad: Recently, Telugu YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu stirred controversy with his inappropriate and disgusting comments about a father-daughter relationship. This sparked a furore against Praneeth. Several Tollywood actors actors including Sai Dharam Tej called out the YouTuber for for joking about child sexual abuse and pedophilia in a live session with other YouTubers. Telangana police took cognisance of the issue and arrested him from Bengaluru as he had fled the city following a severe backlash. He’s currently lodged in Chanchalguda prison under judicial remand.

Reacting to this incident, Manchu Vishnu, the president of the Movie Artistes' Association (MAA), issued a warning to several YouTube channels a few days ago. He demanded that videos targeting celebrities be removed within 48 hours. The movie artists association has stated that this is only the beginning and they will continue their crackdown against such YouTube channels.

The crackdown has begun. Five YouTube channels have been terminated for posting derogatory comments about actors, their families, and personal attacks. This is just the start. We will continue to update the list as we take further action... — MAA Telugu (@itsmaatelugu) July 13, 2024

Earlier, MAA has taken action against YouTube channels that have been disrespectful to actors. They have successfully ensured the banning and removal of five channels, including 'Just Watch BBB', 'Trolls Raja', 'Bachina Lalit', 'Hyderabad Kurradu’, and 'XYZ Editz 007'.

