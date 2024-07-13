Drugs valued Rs 32.53 cr seized in Mizoram, two held

Aizawl, July 13 (IANS) In one of the biggest hauls this year, Mizoram Police arrested two drug peddlers including a woman and seized drugs worth over Rs 32.53 crore, police said on Saturday.

A senior Police official said that acting on a tip-off, the police personnel intercepted a Bolero car moving from bordering Champhai district to Aizawl and recovered highly addictive 10,70,600 Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 32.11 crore.

The 115.55 kg Methamphetamine tablets (also called Yaba tablet or party tablet), were contained in 106 packets.

Drug peddler Lalrintluanga (50), who was the owner of the vehicle, was driving the vehicle. He confessed to the police that he with the help of the Myanmar smugglers imported the drugs from across the border.

The Methamphetamine tablets contain a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine and are largely misused as high-dosage drugs in Bangladesh and neighbouring countries, besides India.

In another incident, police recovered 1429 grams heroin, valued over Rs 42.87 lakh from one vehicle and arrested Lalduhawmi (27) near Zokhawthar Play Ground in the same Champhai district.

Police registered separate cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

Out of 11 districts in Mizoram, most of the smuggling of drugs, explosives and other contraband from Myanmar takes place through the Champhai District.

Mizoram shares a 510 km India-Myanmar unfenced border.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.