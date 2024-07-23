Loved 'First Love' album. It's going to be a huge hit: Sree Vishnu

Deepu Janu and Vaishaliraj star in the lead roles, directed by Balaraju, in the enchanting album 'First Love', produced by Vaishaliraj. The teaser for this album was launched by the successful hero Srivishnu.

Composer Sanjeev.T has crafted this song into a chart-topping number that resonates with everyone.

The beautiful lyrics by Kittu Vissapragada, sung by the sensational singer Sid Sriram, are heartwarming, evoking a wonderful sense of love.

Deepu Janu and Vaishaliraj beautifully portrayed various phases of life, showcasing delightful chemistry. The teaser has generated much excitement for the full song release.

Director Balaraju has clearly made this song a memorable album. The concept is unique and lovely, and Maruti Pemmasani's visuals are brilliant. The production quality of the album is top-notch.

During the teaser launch, hero Sree Vishnu remarked, "I have seen the first love song. It tells a beautiful love story in a short time. The cinematography is excellent, and Sid Sriram's voice is amazing. It gave me a nostalgic feeling. Deepu and Vaishali looked perfect as Bhumi and Akash. The director brilliantly presented a very good concept. Surely, everyone will love this song. I sincerely hope it becomes a big hit."

First Love Full song will be released on 29th July