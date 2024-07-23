Hockey India calls up non-Olympics-bound core probables for Asian Champions Trophy camp

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Hockey India on Tuesday named the core probable group for the senior men's national coaching camp in SAI, Bengaluru for the forthcoming Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Hulunbuir City, China in September. The core group includes players who didn't make the final cut for Paris 2024. It also includes players from the development group and the junior men's hockey team. Players from the Olympic squad will join the ongoing national camp on August 24 after a brief break. The camp will end on September 4.

Players called up for the national camp include goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and Mohit HS, defenders Varun Kumar, Amir Ali, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sukhvinder and Yogember Rawat. Midfielders called up include Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ankit Pal, Poovanna C.B and Rosan Kujur.

Among the forwards called up are Maninder Singh, Karthi S, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami, Uttam Singh and Gurjot Singh.

"While the Senior Squad prepares to begin our campaign in Paris 2024, we already have a strong set of players in the fringes waiting to get an opportunity to play for India again. With the Asian Champions Trophy scheduled only weeks after the completion of the Olympic Games, the preparations for this continental championship have already begun with the national coaching camp called up in SAI, Bengaluru.

"These players will continue to train together for the Asian Champions Trophy where India will go in as defending Champions. The Olympic Squad will join them on 24 August," chief coach Craig Fulton was quoted as saying in a release by Hockey India on Tuesday.

Core Probables Group:

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Mohit HS,

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Amir Ali, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sukhvinder, Yogember Rawat

Midfielders: Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ankit Pal, Poovanna CB, Rosan Kujur

Forwards: Maninder Singh, Karthi S, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh.

