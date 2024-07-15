‘Looks like Urfi’: Netizens troll Janhvi Kapoor

Ulajh trailer launch: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has proved that she’s a hard-working actress. She did not take even a day off after attending the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She was seen at a trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Ulajh on Monday.

Janhvi walked in style at the event in a white bodycon gown which came with a black corset and a slit in between. However, the social media users were not impressed with her look. Several netizens started comparing her sartorial choice with the popular influencer Uorfi Javed who is known for unique and sometimes bizarre fashion sense.

Ulajh is slated for theatrical release on August 2, 2024. The film’s teaser shows Janhvi Kapoor’s character Suhana as a young diplomat who is tangled in a web of espionage. The film made under the banner of Junglee Pictures was directed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria. Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie.