Kriti Sanon sparks dating rumours with her Greece vacation pics, Who is her BF?

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is holidaying in Greece. Recently, she celebrated her 33rd birthday with friends and the pics of the birthday bash went viral on social media. Now, a video of a Crew actress smoking a cigarette is making waves on the internet.

The viral pic first appeared on Reddit. In this post, Kriti is seen having a good time with her rumoured boyfriend and UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia in Mykonos island. She can be seen wearing a pink top and shorts and mingling with her friends by the beach. Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon was also spotted at the party. Neither Kriti nor Kabir has confirmed the dating rumours.

As the smoking video is being widely shared on social media, the actress is getting support from her fans as well as being trolled by some netizens. "She's livingggg wow good for her,” a user wrote. Another user said, some people are spreading misinformation by sharing the smoking image of the actress for a film. Meanwhile, Kriti’s mother Geeta Sanon’s old tweet is being re-shared. “She has always been anti-smoking and used to ask people around her to leave smoking,” Geeta had tweeted.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kriti Sanon has been spotted with her beau Kabir Bahia on earlier occasions too. It is reported that 24-year-old Kabir Bahia’s father Kuljinder Bahia is a millionaire businessman in the UK. His net worth is nearly $462 million. Kuljinder founded the leading UK-based travel agency Southall Travel. It is said Kriti’s sister Nupur introduced Kabir to her elder sister. Kabir is said to be a close friend of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

