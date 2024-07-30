Paris Olympics: You brought pride and honour to the nation, PM Modi calls Sarabjot after bronze medal win

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a vocal supporter of Indian athletes across sports over the years. From hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning team to bidding the athletes farewell for the Paris Olympics, he has been a pillar of support for all sportspersons representing the country.

Following Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh’s historic bronze medal in the 10 m Air Pistol Mixed Team event in the shooting competition in Chateauroux, France, PM Modi spoke to Sarabjot to congratulate him for his achievement.

“Congratulations Sarabjot, you have brought pride and honour to the country and your hard work has paid off. Please wish Manu from my side too. You just missed out in the individual round but did it in the mixed team round. The way you and Manu have performed has been brilliant, what’s the secret behind your teamwork?” PM Modi asked Sarabjot during their phone conversation.

Sarabjot replied. “We have been together since the 2019 nationals, Junior World Cup and other tournaments and have won gold medals on a number of occasions. I hope to perform better next time and will try my best to bring a gold medal for the country.”

This was Sarabjot's first medal in what was his debut in the quadrennial event, joining the illustrious group of RVS Rathore, Abhinav Bindra, Vijay Kumar, Gagan Narang, and Manu Bhaker all of whom have won medals for India at the Olympic Games.

Manu’s historic campaign in the Paris Olympics keeps on breaking more records. She started off by becoming the first woman to win a medal in shooting and followed it by becoming the first athlete to win two medals in the same campaign post India’s independence. She and Sarabjot also became the first Indian shooters to win a medal in a team event at the Olympics.

However, Manu's journey has not ended yet as the 22-year-old still has one more event to play in Paris 2024, the Women’s 25 m Pistol event.

“Manu has to prepare for the 25 meter as well, wish her all the best from my side and I want to congratulate both of you one last time and wish all Indian athletes from my side, Jai Hind,” concluded the Prime Minister.

