Kriti Sanon opens up about Prabhas-starrer Adipurush BO debacle

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’ bombed at the box-office despite its pre-release hype and frenzy among the Pan-India actor’s fans. The film made with a Rs 700 crore budget crashed at the BO within a week.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon essayed the character of Goddess Sita in the Om Raut film. She recently broke her silence over the criticism of the film for its sub-standard VFX and distasteful dialogues.

The epic adventure film was an interpretation of Ramayana, however, the cringeworthy dialogues like “Kapda bhi tere baap ka, tel bhi tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki.” disappointed the audience. The movie was also criticised by some for hurting religious sentiments.

In an interview with a film magazine, Kriti Sanon said she felt sad when people criticised the film. She said the makers of the film were conscious about the religious feelings attached to the concept. “We must face the reality that sometimes things just don’t click, and it’s crucial to learn from these experiences,” the actress added.

Kriti further said she appreciates constructive feedback, however, there are many variables beyond her control.

