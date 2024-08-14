Kerala HC asks govt to respond to PIL on sea sand mining

Kochi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the alleged illegal mining of beach sand minerals from Thottappally area of Alappuzha District and other coastal areas.

The PIL was filed by BJP leader Shone George alleging that the exploration was being done under the guise of the Disaster Management Act.

Incidentally Shone and his father PC George, a former seven-time legislator, had recently joined the BJP.

In his petition Shone George claimed that illegal beach sand exploration was taking place without obtaining any permit or licence under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957, or the Offshore Areas Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002.

In his PIL, Shone George pointed out that a government order was illegally issued in May 2019 stating that sand clearance at Thottappally spillway mouth would reduce flood problems in Kuttanad in the Alappuzha District.

He alleged that the order was issued by misusing recommendations from reports by the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation and IIT-Madras.

The plea stated that the government entered into a contract with Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited and IREL (India) Limited for mining purposes.

Shone professed though he approached the Ministry of Mines seeking action against officials and political functionaries under the Prevention of Corruption Act, there was no response. Hence he had appealed before the court.

