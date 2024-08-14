Kolkata medico’s rape and murder: Autopsy report reveals horrifying details

Kolkata: A post-mortem report of heinous rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital on August 9 revealed chilling details about the gruesome sexual assault.

The autopsy report said there were 10 injuries on the victim’s body including bleeding from the vagina, both eyes, and mouth suggesting the severity of the sexual assault. It further stated that 150 mg of semen was found deposited in the victim’s body which indicates a gangrape.

The parents of the victim filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court which transferred the probe into the horrifying sexual assault and murder of the 31-year-old junior doctor and a postgraduate student who body was found in the seminar hall of the government medical college.

The Kolkata police have arrested one Sanjay Roy. The parents claimed that the police did not show any interest in arresting the other offenders involved in the case. They have also demanded the arrest of the principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital and others responsible for their daughter’s safety on the college premises.

The gruesome murder of the medico has sparked widespread outrage. Resident doctors and nurses are leading the protests in Kolkata and other parts of the country.

