Korean actor Ma Dong-seok not finalized for Spirit

There is no truth to the rumour that Korean actor Ma Dong-seok has been roped in for Spirit, Prabhas' next movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Although many news reports have said that the Korean superstar is on board, the news has been denied. The Animal director is yet to finalize the casting. So far, only Prabhas has been onboarded.

The film will be made for an international release - it will probably be dubbed into Chinese and Korean.

The film is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. The Arjun Reddy director is planning to start production works in December this year.