Lavanya claims Raj Tarun had affairs with four heroines

Lavanya, the estranged girlfriend of Raj Tarun, has been making allegations against the actor for the past few days. As per her, even when he was in a live-in relationship with her, he entered into a relationship with his co-stars.

As per Lavanya, Raj Tarun hooked up with Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ariyana Glory after meeting her for a one-day Ad shoot. He also had a relationship with Riddhi Kumar, his co-star in the film Lover. Shalini was another actress, as per Lavanya. Malvi Malhotra, the heroine of the soon-to-be-released Tiragabadara Saami, is also in a relationship with Raj Tarun, as per Lavanya.

Of the four named by Lavanya, only Malvi has come out in the open so far to deny her allegations.