KGF Star Yash's Review on Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is the new sensation that has taken Indian cinema to the next level, with Yash complimenting Nag Aswin's creative act. The KGF actor shared his thoughts on the movie, congratulating the team.

Kannada superstar Yash joined the Kalki Mania after watching it and took to Instagram to share his thoughts. Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27th, 2024, directed by Nag Aswin and starring Rebel Star Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. In the mythological sci-fi thriller genre, this film has received praises from SS Rajamouli to Yash.

On Instagram, Yash wrote: “Kudos to the Kalki 2898 AD team for creating a visually stunning spectacle! This film paves the way for more creative storytelling. Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies, your vision and courage will inspire many to take bigger strides.”

He further continued, “Watching darling Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan sir, Kamal Haasan sir, and Deepika Padukone, along with some surprise cameos, is an incredible experience. Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this film together - it truly lights up the screen!"

Gathering reviews from the cine industry, Kalki 2898 AD is amusing Indian stars. Mega Star Chiranjeevi and the Bahubali producer praised Nag Aswin and the team for the masterpiece.

About Kalki 2898 AD:

Kalki 2898 AD is a Hindu mythology tale set in a dystopian future where the chosen ones are sent to save the unborn child of Deepika Padukone's character. Directed by Nag Aswin under Vyjayanthi Production, the story revolves around Lord Vishnu, his incarnation Kalki, and other mythological characters. This movie stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.