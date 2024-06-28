Humanoid robotics conversations surged 80 pc on X during 1st half of 2024: Report

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) As the field of humanoid robotics is evolving rapidly, influencers on social media platform X are actively discussing how these technological advancements could transform various sectors, which led to an 80 per cent rise in conversations during the first half (H1) of 2024 (January-June), a new report showed on Friday.

According to data and analytics company GlobalData, their insights delve into the potential enhancements that might soon redefine human interactions with their sophisticated mechanical counterparts.

"Influencers exhibit a nuanced view on humanoid robots, blending optimism with significant caution. They recognise the potential for transformative impacts in sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and Defence, where enhanced efficiency and safety could be game-changing," said Shreyasee Majumder, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData.

"However, they also emphasise the need for thorough ethical consideration, strong regulatory frameworks, and public acceptance to manage concerns around job displacement, psychological impacts, and the financial implications of adoption," she added.

As mentioned in the report, influencers were particularly enthusiastic about the enhanced emotional intelligence of humanoid robots, which will allow them to better understand and react to human emotions, making them invaluable in customer service, caregiving, and companionship roles.

The improvements in mobility and dexterity were also a major point of discussion.

Influencers predicted that the next generation of humanoid robots will be able to handle more complex tasks and navigate more challenging environments.

Finally, the advancements in autonomous decision-making were forecasted to empower humanoid robots with greater independence in their operations.

According to Majumder, while the potential for positive transformation is immense, "a balanced approach that considers ethical, regulatory and societal impacts will be crucial in integrating these sophisticated technologies into our daily lives."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.