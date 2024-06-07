Guess How Much KGF Star Yash Is Charging for Ramayana

Rumours about Yash charging a bomb for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana are untrue. Reports claiming that Kannada superstar Yash is the "highest-paid villain" are absolutely false.

In fact, Yash is not even taking a fee for Ramayana! He's actually a co-producer on the project alongside Namit Malhotra and will be sharing profits instead of charging a standard fee. It's all about passion and creativity for Yash at this stage of his career, as he's looking for new challenges as an actor.

And here's the kicker - for his next release, Toxic, he's taking home a lower fee than usual because it's a completely different kind of project. This is a game-changer, folks!

Yash's Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios have come together to produce this highly anticipated film. Get ready for some blockbuster action!