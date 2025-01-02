NTR and Prashanth Neel's NTR-Neel: KGF, Salaar Composer Ravi Basrur Joins

Ravi Basrur has gained widespread recognition after composing music for blockbuster films like the KGF series and Salaar: Part 1. His powerful scores became anthems, and his success continues to soar. Basrur’s music for KGF made waves, and his work on Salaar only added to his growing reputation in the film industry.

Collaboration with Prashanth Neel

Basrur is known for his strong partnership with director Prashanth Neel. The two have worked together on several successful films, including Ugramm, KGF, and Salaar. Their collaboration is set to continue, as Basrur has been roped in for Neel’s next big project starring Jr NTR. The film, an action-packed entertainer, is already in development, with the music expected to be another chartbuster. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the project, took to social media to wish Basrur a happy birthday on January 1, 2025.

Expanding His Reach

Ravi Basrur’s talent has not only been recognized by Prashanth Neel. His work was also featured in Antim: The Final Truth, starring Salman Khan, and he composed the background score for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His growing reputation means that he’s now working with stars from across the Indian film industry.

Jr NTR Visits Ravi Basrur’s Studio

In a special moment in September 2024, Jr NTR visited Ravi Basrur’s music studio in Karnataka. The actor was impressed by the state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern equipment in the studio. Rishab Shetty and Prashanth Neel joined NTR during the visit. Ravi later thanked Jr NTR on social media for the gesture, marking a significant moment in their professional relationship.

Looking Ahead

With Jr NTR joining the film’s sets in February 2025, expectations are high for the music of this upcoming project. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear what Ravi Basrur has in store next.