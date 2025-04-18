Bhagavad Gita Earns Global Recognition from UNESCO - Proud Moment!

On a historic day for India's vast cultural heritage, the Bhagavad Gita has been given recognition by UNESCO and added to the elite Memory of the World Register. The coveted recognition testifies to the timelessness and deep influence of the Bhagavad Gita and the Natya Shastra, an ancient Indian treatise on performing arts composed by Bharata Muni.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed his pride and happiness about this achievement and said that it is a time of great pride for all Indians everywhere. In a tweet, PM Modi stated, "The placing of Gita and Natya Shastra in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register is international appreciation of our eternal wisdom and great culture. The Bhagavad Gita and Natya Shastra have fueled civilization and consciousness for centuries. They continue to inspire the world."

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also used social media to announce the news, tweeting, "This is a historic moment for India's civilized heritage. The Bhagavad Gita and Bharata Muni's Natyashastra are now inscribed in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register." PM Modi retweeted Shekhawat's tweet, again emphasizing the importance of this achievement.

The Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Hindu text, has been a source of inspiration and guidance to millions of individuals across the globe. Its philosophies of duty, morality, and spirituality have continued to resonate with individuals of various backgrounds and cultures. The listing of the Bhagavad Gita on the UNESCO Memory of the World Register is an appropriate acknowledgement of its timeless legacy and lasting impact on human civilization.

This listing is not just a tribute to India's rich cultural heritage but also an appreciation of the country's role in the world's spiritual and philosophical heritage. As the Bhagavad Gita continues to inspire and lead people across the globe, its listing in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register is a reminder of the need to preserve and share our cultural heritage with generations to come.

