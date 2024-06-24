'Kalki 2898 AD‌' effect: Ticketing platform BMS crashes in no time!

On Sunday evening, the advance bookings for 'Kalki 2898 AD‌' were floated by BookMyShow. The rush was so huge that, within minutes, whole shows were getting booked. In fact, a single screen in Hyderabad saw an unprecedented rush for Rajasekhar's 'Kalki' because the audience had mistaken it for Prabhas' 'Kalki'. Such is the craze for the film.

The huge craze for 'Kalki 2898 AD‌' resulted in BMS' server seeing a crash. It has since been restored.

Meanwhile, the bookings are exceptional in key urban markets like Hyderabad. For both 3D and 2D versions, the bookings are enormous.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Single screens and multiplexes in the Telugu States are set to witness a lot of rage the coming weekend.