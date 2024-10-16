Jersey Director's Magic on December 21

Magic, a coming-of-age musical drama directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, is all set to hit theatres on December 21, 2024. Gowtam Tinnanuri is known for his work on Jersey and Malli Rava. Magic features an ensemble of fresh young talent. The film boasts a powerhouse of experienced technicians dedicated to creating an unforgettable cinematic experience.

On the occasion of Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander's birthday, the team revealed the release date for Magic—set to hit theaters on December 21, 2024, just in time to add to the festive cheer of the Christmas season.

The film revolves around four teenagers who unite to compose an original song for their college fest. As the tagline perfectly captures: "Chasing stars, weaving dreams, as the rhythm of #MAGIC leads the way!"

With Girish Gangadharan, the acclaimed cinematographer, behind the lens and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli in charge of editing, the film is backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas. Magic is being presented by Srikara Studios, with more exciting details to come soon.

