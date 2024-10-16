Three killed in truck-car collision in Tunisia

Tunis, Oct 16 (IANS) Three people died and two others were wounded in a collision between a car and a truck in Tunisia's Sidi Bouzid Province.

Citing a source from the Sidi Bouzid Civil Protection, the report said the accident occurred Tuesday in the town of Sidi Ali Ben Aoun when a car collided with a truck transporting medicines, Xinhua news agency reported quoting private radio station Mosaique FM.

"Two people died on the spot, and the third one died at the regional hospital of Sidi Bouzid," it said, adding the incident was due to low visibility caused by dense fog in the area.

Tunisia has one of the highest rates of traffic accidents.

According to the Tunisian National Traffic Observatory report, 4,165 traffic accidents were recorded from January 1 until October 13 this year, resulting in 888 deaths and 5,794 injuries.

Earlier on February 21, 2024, three were killed in a truck-car collision in Tunisia. The traffic accident occurred on the main road linking the province of Gabes and the southwestern province of Kebili when a long-time driving taxi collided with a heavy truck transporting cleaning products.

Seven passengers of the taxi and a pedestrian of African nationality were killed in the accident.

