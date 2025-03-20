Janhvi Kapoor on RC 16 Gets Upasana Ram Charan's Special Gift

Global star Ram Charan is currently immersed in the shooting of his much-anticipated film, RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Touted to be a gripping sports drama, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, creating a massive buzz among fans.

In an interesting development, Upasana Konidela recently visited the film's sets to present a special gift to Janhvi Kapoor—homemade delicacies from Athamma’s Kitchen. Taking to social media, Upasana shared her excitement, writing, "What’s cooking on the sets of RC16? Stay tuned!"

Athamma’s Kitchen, a venture she co-founded with her mother-in-law Surekha Konidela, specializes in homemade pickles and traditional food items, celebrating authentic flavors. The thoughtful gesture has added to the already soaring anticipation surrounding the film.

Meanwhile, the RC16 team is gearing up for a crucial schedule in Delhi soon. The film is being produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings. Stay tuned for more updates!