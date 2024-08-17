The Greatest of All Time trailer release: Vijay impresses netizens

The much-anticipated trailer of Thalapathy Vijay starrer ‘The Greatest of All Time’ (GOAT) was released on Saturday evening. The film has been creating a buzz ever since the actor shared a teaser clip on his 50th birthday in June.

The film’s trailer is receiving an overwhelming response from Vijay’s fanbase. The fans are calling it an ‘international stiff’ as the trailer of the action-thriller portrays Vijay playing the role of an elite agent who is targeted by rogue former operatives.

The trailer is available in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages and it is slated for theatrical release on September 5, 2024. ‘The Greatest of All Time’ is touted to be made with a massive budget under the banner of AGS Entertainment. Vijay will be seen in a dual role in the movie. Prabhudheva and Prashanth, alongside actors such as Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary will be playing pivotal roles in the movie.

#GOATTrailer 🥵🎉 international stuff! Gan service ah trailer mulukma thelichu vechriukkanya! @vp_offl Thala reference & the Gun swinging effects lam veri maxxx! pic.twitter.com/qPbYrdHNYo — 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝘽𝙧𝙪𝙘𝙚 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@HGatesHere) August 17, 2024

Check out the GOAT’s trailer below: