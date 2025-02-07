Sankranthiki Vasthunam - Satellite and Digital rights acquired by Zee Telugu and ZEE5

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, the sensational family entertainer released on January 14. After its successful theatrical run, the movie's OTT and satellite rights deal has been completed. Zee Studios has picked up the rights to stream this film digitally along with the acquisition of the rights to air on television. Lead actors include Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a triangular crime-comedy drama that promises to deliver a unique blend of entertainment and suspense. The film's pre-sales have been impressive, and it is expected to give tough competition to Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj at the box office.

The deal with Zee Studios is important, as it mainly refers to the acquisition of OTT rights by ZEE5 and satellite rights by ZEE TV (Zee Telugu) and ZEE Cinema. Post-theatrical run, the movie will be out on these platforms, letting audiences view it from the comfort of their abodes.

The cast of Sankranthiki Vasthunam includes Venkatesh Daggubati, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, Upendra Limaye, Sai Kumar, Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Prithviraj, Srinivas Avasarala, Muralidhar Goud, Anand Rama Raju, Pammi Sai, Sai Srinivas, Mahesh Balaraj, Pradeep Kabra, and Chitti among others in key roles.

With its unique storyline, talented cast, and impressive pre-sales, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is all set to take the box office by storm. The OTT and satellite rights of this movie have been sold to Zee Studios, further proving that it has immense potential and appeal.

