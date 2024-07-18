Gods in Cinema: A Growing Trend in Telugu Cinema

Gods in cinema is a growing trend. The recent success of films based on epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata has fueled this trend. There is a clear demand for socio-fantasy films.

This trend is evident in films like Balakrishna's Akhanda, HanuMan, and the recent Kalki 2898 AD. Movies that showcase devotion or the power of gods are finding success at the box office.

The trend continues in Tollywood with upcoming films like Akhanda 2, Kalki 2, and Anasuya's film Ari, directed by Jayashankar of Paper Boy fame. This film reportedly features Krishna as the central character and explores the concept of Arishadvarga. The climax scene featuring Krishna is said to be particularly thrilling.

Other upcoming films include Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara, Jai Hanuman, Swayambhu, and Karthikeya 3.