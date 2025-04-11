Vineet Raina shares why Sai Baba’s message of hope feels more relevant today

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Television actor Vineet Raina will be seen playing the iconic role of Sai Baba in his upcoming project, bringing the revered spiritual figure to life on screen.

In a time when the world is facing uncertainty, Vineet reflects on the relevance of Sai Baba’s teachings of hope, compassion, and faith. Speaking about playing Sai Baba, Raina told IANS, “I have started shooting for the show. Playing Sai Baba has been a deeply humbling experience. The real magic lies in how his presence brings hope and peace. In a time where people are seeking faith and inner strength, Sai Baba’s timeless message of compassion and hope feels more relevant than ever. Shirdi Wale Sai Baba offers powerful insights and divine wisdom. I am confident people and devotees of Sai Baba will love the new show on Sony Entertainment Television.”

The ‘Choti Sarrdaarni' actor also called portraying Sai Baba a 'true blessing.' Earlier, in a statement, he had said, “Sai Baba's teachings of compassion and faith have always inspired me, and to play the part is both humbling and overwhelming. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to bring his divine presence to life on screen. It’s not just a role for me; it’s a spiritual journey, and I feel truly honoured to be a part of this beautiful story. I hope to connect with viewers and spread hope, peace, and positivity.”

The “Shirdi Wale Sai Baba” will air from April 21 every Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and will stream on Sony LIV.

Speaking of Vineet Raina, the actor is known for his roles in shows like ‘Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka,’ ‘Maryada,’ ‘Maayka,’ ‘Punar Vivah,’ ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,’ 'Ishq Mein Marjawan,' ‘Meri Gudiya,' ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil,' and many more.

He was last seen playing the role of Dev Shekhawat in StarPlus’ popular show, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’

