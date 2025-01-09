Game Changer Review: Two Star Rating from Umair Sandhu, Gets Severe Backlash For Fake Review

Meet Umair Sandhu, the ultimate fake reviewer who critiques films without watching them is none other than. Be it Game Changer or any major release, he habitually posts “first reviews” on Twitter, spouting whatever comes to mind. He assigns stars as he pleases. This is the same guy who declared Agnyaathavaasi a “super hit blockbuster” and gave it four or five stars before the film's release. He went on to call Spyder a super hit and did the same for Katamarayudu. We all know the fate of these films.

Also read: Game Changer US Premiere Shows Delay Due to Content

Whenever a major film releases, he tweets claiming to be a member of the UAE censor board and pretends to have watched the film, sharing his reviews. Big movies generate significant buzz, and millions eagerly await the talk around them. Cashing in on this anticipation, Umair Sandhu has grown his Twitter following to 34.4K with his fake reviews. He recently did the same for Game Changer by posting yet another fabricated review.

He tweeted, calling Game Changer a “dated film” and criticized director Shankar Shanmugham, saying it’s reminiscent of 90s outdated political dramas. He claimed the film is a “torture” and said Shankar has ruined Kamal Haasan’s career with Indian 2 and now Ram Charan’s with Game Changer. He labeled the movie “terrible,” criticizing its screenplay, music, and the ₹500 crore budget, while sarcastically suggesting that Shankar should retire. His venomous tweets have infuriated fans of both Shankar and Ram Charan, who have retaliated fiercely.

First Review #GameChanger by #UmairSandhu !! #ShankarShanmugham 90’s kind bad direction ruined interesting idea ! #RamCharan is totally misfit. He gave Worst performance. Poor writing, Flop songs & Boring screenplay. Shame on makers for spending 500 cr on this shit film. ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lDsC4Ux3xY — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) January 7, 2025

Fans have started digging up instances of his fake reviews for other films, exposing his antics. Recently, Umair Sandhu tweeted another outrageous claim, stating that due to his negative review of Game Changer, police and government officials attacked his uncle’s house in Andhra Pradesh.

Police & Government people raided my Uncle’s house in Andhra Pradesh for giving negative reviews of #GameChanger. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) January 7, 2025

It’s not just films that fall victim to his fake tweets. Umair Sandhu frequently targets actresses, tweeting false information about their personal lives and relationships to gain attention. With every major release, his fake reviews tarnish the positive buzz around films. This has prompted the Telugu film industry to take him seriously, considering the harm he causes. They are now investigating who he truly is, where he operates from, and why he posts such fake reviews without even watching films. There’s also speculation about who might be backing him.

Also read: Game Changer HD Photos