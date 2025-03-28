Mad Square Preview: A High-Energy Laugh Riot, Strikes Chords with Youths, Families Alike

Kalyan Shankar’s MAD Square roars onto the big screen with an electrifying mix of youthful madness, high-energy music, and slick filmmaking. Riding on the success of its predecessor, the film reunites the beloved MAD gang—Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin—for another rollercoaster of fun, chaos, and entertainment. Movie starts with Laddu's marriage and the film revolves around it in a hilarious way. Goa episodes are said to be a laugh riot.

From the get-go, MAD Square thrives on its pulsating energy, amplified by Bheems Ceciroleo’s chart-topping soundtrack. Songs like "Laddu Gaani Pelli," "Swathi Reddy," and "Vaccharoi" have already taken social media by storm, ensuring that the film carries an infectious vibe that keeps audiences engaged.

Adding to the visual spectacle is Shamdat Sainudeen’s vibrant cinematography, which perfectly captures the film’s madness. Navin Nooli’s sharp editing ensures a racy pace, leaving no dull moments in this non-stop ride of humor and youthful charm. Director Kalyan Shankar smartly retains the fun essence of the original while amplifying the madness to a whole new level.

Backed by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, and presented by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the film has been generating massive buzz, thanks to its teaser and hit songs. With its witty dialogues, over-the-top comedy, and dynamic performances, MAD Square is a treat for fans of the genre.

If you’re looking for an explosive theatrical experience packed with laughter and entertainment, MAD Square delivers in every way possible. Get ready for a wild, hilarious ride!