Our Constitution, Our Pride campaign: What right does Cong have to speak about Dr. Ambedkar, says K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Thursday claimed that pro-Constitution, pro-reservation amendments had been made by the BJP and what right do Congress leaders have to speak about Dr. Ambedkar?

At the BJP state office in Bengaluru, a meeting was held under the leadership of state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra as part of the ‘Constitution Honour Day’ and ‘Our Constitution, Our Pride’ campaign.

The meeting was attended by BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, LoP in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MLC C.T. Ravi and others.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, BJP state Vice President N. Mahesh stated, "Since BJP came to power in 2015, Constitution Day has been celebrated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken the task of honouring and raising awareness about the Constitution."

He further questioned, "Those who pushed Babasaheb Ambedkar back at every step from 1920 until his demise, those who insulted and defeated him, what right do they have to speak about Dr. Ambedkar today?"

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have erased instances of disrespect towards Dr. Ambedkar and worked to bring him the honour he deserves.

"Who amended the Constitution? Who strengthened it? We are conveying this message through our campaign," he added.

From November 26, the day the Constitution was adopted, to January 26, the day it came into force, a two-month-long awareness campaign is being conducted. After district-level campaigns, information is now being disseminated at the zonal level.

So far, 106 amendments have been made to the Constitution. Of these, BJP has made 22 amendments — 14 during former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure and 8 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure.

"All these amendments were pro-Constitution and pro-reservation, aimed at empowering SCs, STs, and other backward communities," Mahesh said.

He challenged Congress leaders to point out a single amendment made by BJP that was anti-Constitution or anti-SC/ST. In contrast, Congress made 75 amendments, he noted.

"In 1951, when there was no official government and a British-appointed government was in power, the first constitutional amendment was made by late PM Jawaharlal Nehru. This amendment was aimed at restricting freedom of expression to control the media," he claimed.

Mahesh accused the Congress of introducing draconian amendments during the Emergency, such as the 38th, 39th, 40th, 41st, and 42nd amendments.

"These amendments curtailed personal freedom, the right to life, freedom of expression, and judicial independence," he said.

He criticised the Congress for passing an amendment that made the Prime Minister immune to judicial scrutiny, thereby dishonouring democracy.

"For 21 months, the Constitution was suspended, and democracy was disrespected. Today, Congress leaders talk about the Constitution," Mahesh said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.