Court Box Office Collection: Rs 2 Crore Gross from US Premieres, Indian Premieres

Natural Star Nani’s latest production, Court: State Vs Nobody, has hit theaters today with high expectations following an overwhelmingly positive response from its premiere shows. Directed by Ram Jagadeesh, the film has impressed both critics and audiences alike, setting the stage for a strong box office performance.

The movie saw an outstanding 93% occupancy for its premiere screenings in India, collecting around Rs 52 lakh. In the United States, it surpassed the USD 150K mark, bringing the total worldwide premiere earnings close to Rs 2 crore. Such strong numbers for a relatively small-scale film indicate its potential to be a sleeper hit.

Interestingly, the film has already secured profits through non-theatrical rights, ensuring that any box office collections will be additional gains for the producers. This financial stability, combined with the buzz from successful premiere shows, has further boosted audience interest, leading to a rise in ticket bookings.

With advance ticket sales looking highly promising on platforms like BookMyShow, State Vs Nobody is set for a strong opening at the box office. If the positive word-of-mouth continues, the film could emerge as a surprise hit in the coming days.