Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan's Movie Nears ₹100 Crore Club

Game Changer, Shankar's highly anticipated Telugu debut film starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is on the verge of entering the ₹100 crore club. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has amassed nearly ₹90 crore in its first three days, surpassing the lifetime collection of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, also directed by Shankar.

Box Office Performance

The film has garnered ₹17 crore on its third day with the following breakdown: Telugu ₹8 crore, Tamil ₹1.2 crore, Hindi ₹7.7 crore, and Kannada ₹10 lakh. This brings the total Indian net collection to ₹89.6 crore, overtaking Indian 2’s ₹81.32 crore net collection in India. However, the film's performance has not met expectations, especially considering its strong opening.

Day-Wise Collection

On its opening day, Game Changer collected an impressive ₹51 crore net in India. However, day 2 saw a significant drop of 57.65%, with collections falling to ₹21.6 crore net. The Telugu version saw 18.01% occupancy for morning shows on day 3, which improved slightly to 33.22% for afternoon shows, outperforming the Tamil and Hindi versions in terms of audience turnout.

Weekend Challenge

Despite its initial hype, the film struggled over the weekend. With competing releases like Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Game Changer faces a challenging path ahead. The film’s second-week performance will be crucial, as the Sankranthi festival often drives higher footfalls in theaters.

About the Film

Game Changer revolves around an IAS officer, Ram Nandan, and an activist, Appanna, both portrayed by Ram Charan. The film delves into the theme of corruption in electoral politics, with SJ Suryah playing the antagonist, Mopidevi, a corrupt politician. While the movie features strong performances from its lead actors, including Kiara Advani and Anjali, it has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The coming days will reveal if Game Changer can leverage the Sankranthi festivities to boost its box office numbers and achieve the milestone it is on the cusp of reaching.