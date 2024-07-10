Fresh ED summons for Jacqueline Fernandez

New Delhi: Trouble for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is far from over as Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again summoned the Ram Setu actress today in a money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Sukesh is currently lodged in prison in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-cheating case. The ED officials have said that the Sri Lankan actress had knowledge about Sukesh’s involvement in criminal cases and yet continued financial transactions with him.

The Bollywodd actress was questioned by the ED multiple times in the past. She was also quizzed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police. She was asked about the expensive gifts she received from Sukesh.

It is alleged that Sukesh duped the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh to the tune of Rs 200 crore and used these ‘proceeds of crime’ to buy expensive gifts for his rumoured girlfriend Fernandez.

It is worth mentioning here that the Enforcement Directorate had filed a chargesheet on August 17 and named Fernandez as an accused in the multi-crore scam. According to the ED, Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

