Dhanush, other heroes can't start new projects: Producers' Council

The Tamil Film Producers Council has issued a directive stating that Dhanush and other heroes, who have a backlog of films to be completed, can't shoot for new projects starting August 16th, 2024. They must first finish the current projects.

The decision comes amid allegations that Dhanush pockets advance payments but doesn't turn up for shoots. He is one of the few heroes in India to be doing multiple projects simultaneously. Sekhar Kammula's Kubera is one of them. He is also doing a biopic of Ilaiyaraaja and a few other movies.

“In the situation where Dhanush has received advance payments from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting work on new films starring actor Dhanush,” the TFPC has said.

The new rule applies to all heroes. Most of the Tamil heroes do small-scale movies. Ajith, Vijay, Suriya are among the big stars who do just one film at a time.