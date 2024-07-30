Sreeleela's Career Shift: Quality Over Quantity

Sreeleela, once drawn to projects based on star power, is now more careful. She has slowed down considerably, realizing that stardom alone doesn't mean anything. She wants to do roles that add value to her filmography.

She is currently doing Nithiin's Robinhood seriously. The film is directed by Venky Kudumula, one of the most talented ones among the younger lot. Sreeleela is doing Ravi Teja's 75th movie as well.

After missteps like Aadikeshava and Extra Ordinary Man, she realized that quantity is nothing and quality is everything. She rejected a few offers from Tamil, an industry where heroines have ceased to be offered meaty roles for years now. The young beauty, who is an MBBS aspirant, also rejected a fluffy Bollywood project as well.