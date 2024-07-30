Cloudburst damages shops, houses in Himachal's Parvati Valley

Manali, July 30 (IANS) Several shops, houses, and a bridge were damaged in popular trekking destination Tosh in Himachal Pradesh's Parvati Valley after a cloudburst on early Tuesday. However, no loss of human life has been reported, officials said.

Tosh is also home to several Buddhist temples and monasteries.

The cloudburst occurred at around 3 a.m. and affected people have been moved to safer places, an official told IANS.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods and caused damage to public and private properties, a resident said.

"Many orchards have been damaged due to flash floods," he added.

People are facing problems due to damage to the connecting road and bridge connecting Nakthan, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

“Unfortunate is that no representative of the Congress government and administration has reached the spot yet,” the BJP leader wrote on X.

“The government needs to take immediate steps to compensate for the losses and carry out relief work as soon as possible, including providing assistance to the affected families,” he added.

The Parvati Valley is dotted with picture-perfect villages. Some of the must-visit places in the valley include Kasol and quaint Tosh and Malana.

The state has been hit by heavy rainfall for the last few days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.