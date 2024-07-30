Kerala Landslides: Trapped over 100 and 19 dead!

By trapping over 100 people, Kerala's Wayanad district witnessed a landslide struck in the early mornings of Tuesday. Between 2 am and 4 am, two landslides occurred in Mundakai, killing 19 and injuring 16. The rescue operation started at the accident area by the fire force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) department.

According to the reports, two massive landslides hit near the Medappi area of Wayanad district two different times. One happened at 2 am and the other around 4 am by trapping more than 100 people. The report says 19 were dead, and 16 were injured and under treatment at a private medical college.

Kerala's CM, Pinarayi Vijayan, has assured the people that necessary rescue operations are ongoing and that the helpers are doing their best to rescue the trapped people. Currently, the fire force and NDRF are dispatched to rescue the people trapped in the landslides.

The rescue forces reached the accident area but struggled with the collapsed trees and bridges. According to the officials, many trees were uprooted, causing more trouble for the rescue operation. The landslides caused an electricity outage, adding complications.

On Monday, Kerala experienced heavy rainfall that led to the uprooting of trees, power outages, and isolated mudslides. The heavy rains also resulted in floods and damage to many houses in various areas, including Wayanad and Kozhikode.