Deepak vs Sana Sultan: Who Will Get Evicted From Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is receiving all the love and adulation from fans. People are talking about the show on social media. Anil Kapoor is the new host for Bigg Boss OTT 2, and fans are loving his hosting skills. However, show buffs are badly missing Salman Khan on the show.

There is a lot of drama and fighting inside the house. Sana Makbul, Luv Kataria, Adnaan Shaikh, Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, and Sana Sultan have been nominated for this week's elimination.

According to the latest voting trends, Sana and Luv Kataria are in the top positions with the majority of votes, making them safe from this week's eviction. Deepak Chaurasia and Sana Sultan are in the danger zone, and one of these two will get evicted from the show.

Who do you think will get eliminated from the show?