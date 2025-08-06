Coolie Box Office: Set to Be Rajinikanth's Biggest Opener?

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up for his next big release, Coolie, marking his first collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth. Scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and is expected to set the box office on fire—despite facing stiff competition from War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

After delivering massive day-one numbers for stars like Thalapathy Vijay and Kamal Haasan, all eyes are now on Lokesh to see if he can replicate that success with Rajinikanth.

Lokesh’s Box Office Streak

Though Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed only a handful of films, his track record is nothing short of impressive—both critically and commercially. His collaboration with Kamal Haasan in Vikram proved to be a blockbuster, thanks in part to its gripping trailer and strong connection to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The film opened with a stellar ₹32.05 crore nett on day one, becoming the biggest opener of Kamal Haasan's career.

He followed that up with Leo, which reunited him with Thalapathy Vijay after Master. The buzz surrounding the film—fueled by a hit soundtrack, intense trailer, and further LCU speculation—led to a jaw-dropping ₹66 crore nett opening in India, making it Vijay’s highest-ever day-one grosser.

Can Coolie Beat Rajinikanth’s Best?

With Coolie, expectations are sky-high. But surpassing Rajinikanth's current best opener—2.0, which earned ₹60.25 crore nett on its opening day—won’t be easy, especially given the box office clash with War 2. In a solo release scenario, Coolie might have had a clearer path to breaking records. However, the competition complicates things.

Still, if anyone can pull off a box office miracle, it’s Lokesh Kanagaraj. His track record of blending mass appeal with narrative style gives Coolie a real shot at rewriting records. Will Lokesh deliver Rajinikanth his biggest opening yet? The countdown has begun.